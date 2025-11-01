New Cycle Trails to Transform Ruapehu into Premier Eco-Tourism Destination

Two new cycle trails — Te Ara Mangawhero and Te Hangāruru — are set to reshape the tourism landscape of the Ruapehu region and invigorate the Central North Island economy. The Government has confirmed $10.8 million in funding for the completion of these destination-making routes, which will soon connect into the world-renowned Mountains to Sea – Ngā Ara Tūhono cycle journey.

Completing a Legendary Journey

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announced that the Te Ara Mangawhero and Te Hangāruru sections represent the final stages in a 231-kilometre journey stretching from the slopes of Mount Ruapehu to the Tasman Sea. “These routes are among the last pieces needed to complete the full trail,” Upston said. “Once finished, cyclists will be able to traverse from the mountain’s alpine peaks to the coastal vistas of Whanganui — one of the most scenic rides in Aotearoa.”

The new tracks will not only enhance visitor access but also strengthen Ruapehu’s position as a central hub for eco-tourism and outdoor adventure. The Mountains to Sea route is already internationally recognised for its blend of cultural storytelling, natural beauty, and community-led development — and these new links will make the experience seamless for both domestic and international cyclists.

Cultural Connection and Environmental Stewardship

Minister of Conservation Tama Potaka highlighted the deep cultural and environmental significance of the project. “This kaupapa is linking our people, our stories, and our whenua,” Potaka said. “The trails will connect communities while preserving the environment that sustains us.”

The project is a collaborative effort led by Ngā Waihua o Paerangi Trust, Te Korowai o Wainuiārua, and the Ngā Ara Tūhono Trust, working alongside the Department of Conservation. The partnership embodies a shared commitment to honouring Māori heritage, protecting native landscapes, and enhancing visitor experiences.

“Visitors come to Aotearoa for our landscapes, our bush, and our stories,” Potaka said. “Te Ara Mangawhero and Te Hangāruru will be places where visitors can truly feel the spirit of the land — a space where nature, people, and history intertwine.”

Economic Growth and Regional Resilience

The $10.8 million investment, funded through the International Visitor Levy and the Major Events and Tourism Package, is part of the Government’s broader effort to stimulate regional economies through sustainable tourism. Construction will continue through to early 2027, with sections of the trails opening to the public as they are completed.

“Our Major Events and Tourism Package is designed to drive visitor spending, support local businesses, and create jobs up and down the country,” said Minister Upston. “Projects like these trails will bring more visitors to the Ruapehu region, encourage longer stays, and build long-term economic confidence.”

Showcasing Ruapehu’s Natural Splendour

The Ruapehu district, known for its volcanic landscapes, dense forests, and cultural richness, is set to benefit from increased year-round visitation. By adding cycling infrastructure to its portfolio of outdoor experiences — including Tongariro National Park, ski fields, and heritage sites — the district is poised to become one of New Zealand’s most resilient tourism destinations.

“It’s a stunning part of the country that deserves to be showcased,” Upston said. “These trails will not only enhance the visitor experience but also foster pride, opportunity, and connection for the communities who call this remarkable place home.”