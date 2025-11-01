Left Menu

Russian Air Defences: 98 Ukrainian Drones Downed Overnight

Russian air defences intercepted 98 Ukrainian drones overnight across various regions, including 11 over Moscow, according to the Russian defence ministry. Independent verification of this statement by Reuters was not possible.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant overnight operation, Russian air defences reportedly downed 98 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, as announced by the Russian defence ministry on Saturday.

The ministry detailed that among these, eleven drones, with six aiming for Moscow, were intercepted over the Moscow region.

It should be noted that Reuters has not been able to independently verify the claims made in the Russian defence ministry's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

