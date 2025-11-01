Russian Air Defences: 98 Ukrainian Drones Downed Overnight
Russian air defences intercepted 98 Ukrainian drones overnight across various regions, including 11 over Moscow, according to the Russian defence ministry. Independent verification of this statement by Reuters was not possible.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 11:01 IST
In a significant overnight operation, Russian air defences reportedly downed 98 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, as announced by the Russian defence ministry on Saturday.
The ministry detailed that among these, eleven drones, with six aiming for Moscow, were intercepted over the Moscow region.
It should be noted that Reuters has not been able to independently verify the claims made in the Russian defence ministry's statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
