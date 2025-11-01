Left Menu

South Korea and Indonesia Build Military Ties Through Joint KF-21 Jet Project

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto aim to continue their military cooperation, particularly in the joint development of the KF-21 fighter jet. Meeting during the APEC forum, discussions are focused on factors like economics and financing, indicating ongoing negotiations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 12:29 IST
South Korea and Indonesia Build Military Ties Through Joint KF-21 Jet Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic meeting, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed hopes for continued military cooperation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The discussions focused on expanding their existing collaboration, particularly in developing KF-21 fighter jets.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Gyeongju, South Korea. A decade-long partnership in developing the fighter jets underscores the enduring military ties between the two countries.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto confirmed ongoing negotiations, citing economics, price, and financing as pivotal factors. He emphasized that further discussions would be driven by technical teams, suggesting that cooperation remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025