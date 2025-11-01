South Korea and Indonesia Build Military Ties Through Joint KF-21 Jet Project

In a significant diplomatic meeting, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed hopes for continued military cooperation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The discussions focused on expanding their existing collaboration, particularly in developing KF-21 fighter jets.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Gyeongju, South Korea. A decade-long partnership in developing the fighter jets underscores the enduring military ties between the two countries.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto confirmed ongoing negotiations, citing economics, price, and financing as pivotal factors. He emphasized that further discussions would be driven by technical teams, suggesting that cooperation remains a priority.

