Political Turmoil: The Mysterious Death of Dular Chand Yadav

Dular Chand Yadav, a notorious gangster who transitioned into politics, passed away due to cardiorespiratory failure induced by heart and lung injuries, as confirmed by his post-mortem report.

The incident occurred while Yadav was actively campaigning in support of Jan Suraaj Party's Piyush Priyadarshi in Patna's Mokama locality. Despite sustaining a gunshot wound near the ankle, the autopsy clarified it was not the fatal cause.

In a development following his death, authorities have registered three FIRs and detained two individuals. The investigation intensifies as local politician Anant Singh, among others, is labeled an accused, prompting further scrutiny into the case.

