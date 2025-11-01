Election Commission's Training Program for BLOs in West Bengal Sparks Controversy

The Election Commission held a training program for booth-level officers in West Bengal, aiming to revise electoral rolls intensively. While the sessions were ongoing across various districts, objections arose concerning the administrative and security frameworks in place.

The initiative, set to conclude by November 3, included guidelines and a new app for streamlining field operations. Participants were provided with kits and guidance on verification tasks to be conducted from November 4 to December 4.

Despite the structured approach, teachers serving as BLOs raised concerns about being marked absent by schools during training. Demanding official documentation and assurance of security, they threatened to abstain from duty if issues were not addressed.