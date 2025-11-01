Election Commission's Training Program for BLOs in West Bengal Sparks Controversy
The Election Commission conducted training for booth-level officers in West Bengal for electoral roll revision, despite objections over administrative and security arrangements. BLOs demanded proper documentation, recognition of their duty status, and enhanced security. Teachers marked absent protested, demanding their BLO participation be officially recorded.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission held a training program for booth-level officers in West Bengal, aiming to revise electoral rolls intensively. While the sessions were ongoing across various districts, objections arose concerning the administrative and security frameworks in place.
The initiative, set to conclude by November 3, included guidelines and a new app for streamlining field operations. Participants were provided with kits and guidance on verification tasks to be conducted from November 4 to December 4.
Despite the structured approach, teachers serving as BLOs raised concerns about being marked absent by schools during training. Demanding official documentation and assurance of security, they threatened to abstain from duty if issues were not addressed.
ALSO READ
Upholding Democracy: Tamil Nadu's Battle Over Electoral Rolls
Debate Heats Up Over India's Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls
Political Turmoil in West Bengal: Suicides Over Electoral Rolls Shake State
If one eligible voter is deleted from electoral rolls, one lakh Bengal people will hold dharna outside Delhi’s EC office: Abhishek Banerjee.
Understanding the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls