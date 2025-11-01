Left Menu

Election Commission's Training Program for BLOs in West Bengal Sparks Controversy

The Election Commission conducted training for booth-level officers in West Bengal for electoral roll revision, despite objections over administrative and security arrangements. BLOs demanded proper documentation, recognition of their duty status, and enhanced security. Teachers marked absent protested, demanding their BLO participation be officially recorded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:21 IST
Election Commission's Training Program for BLOs in West Bengal Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission held a training program for booth-level officers in West Bengal, aiming to revise electoral rolls intensively. While the sessions were ongoing across various districts, objections arose concerning the administrative and security frameworks in place.

The initiative, set to conclude by November 3, included guidelines and a new app for streamlining field operations. Participants were provided with kits and guidance on verification tasks to be conducted from November 4 to December 4.

Despite the structured approach, teachers serving as BLOs raised concerns about being marked absent by schools during training. Demanding official documentation and assurance of security, they threatened to abstain from duty if issues were not addressed.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025