Tragic Week: Andhra Pradesh's Temple Catastrophes and Natural Disasters
In 2025, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a series of tragic incidents, including three major temple disasters resulting in 22 deaths and nearly 100 injuries. The latest mishap at Kasibugga temple saw a railing collapse, adding to the week's devastating events alongside a fatal bus fire and a destructive cyclonic storm.
- Country:
- India
In a devastating week for Andhra Pradesh, three major temple accidents have claimed 22 lives and injured nearly 100 individuals. The most recent tragedy occurred at the Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam's Kasibugga town, where a staircase railing collapse led to a deadly crowd crush on Saturday.
Earlier incidents this year include a rain-soaked wall collapse in April at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam near Visakhapatnam, killing seven, and a stampede in January at Tirupati, which resulted in six deaths. These incidents have combined with natural calamities, such as the fatal bus fire in Kurnool district and Cyclonic Storm 'Montha', which caused significant financial loss and further added to the tragic narrative.
The final week of October and early November has been particularly calamitous for the southern state, marking one of the deadliest periods with substantial loss of life and extensive damage, raising concerns about infrastructure safety and emergency preparedness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Temple Incident: Iron Grill Collapse Causes Fatalities in Srikakulam
Temple Tragedy: Grief Strikes in Srikakulam
Ten people killed in Kasibugga temple stampede in Andhra Pradesh: Srikakulam district collector.
Tragedy at Srikakulam: Temple Stampede Claims Lives
Multiple casualties feared at temple stampede in Andhra's Srikakulam: Official sources.