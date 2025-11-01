Tragic Week: Andhra Pradesh's Temple Catastrophes and Natural Disasters

In a devastating week for Andhra Pradesh, three major temple accidents have claimed 22 lives and injured nearly 100 individuals. The most recent tragedy occurred at the Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam's Kasibugga town, where a staircase railing collapse led to a deadly crowd crush on Saturday.

Earlier incidents this year include a rain-soaked wall collapse in April at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam near Visakhapatnam, killing seven, and a stampede in January at Tirupati, which resulted in six deaths. These incidents have combined with natural calamities, such as the fatal bus fire in Kurnool district and Cyclonic Storm 'Montha', which caused significant financial loss and further added to the tragic narrative.

The final week of October and early November has been particularly calamitous for the southern state, marking one of the deadliest periods with substantial loss of life and extensive damage, raising concerns about infrastructure safety and emergency preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)