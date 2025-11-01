Tragic Family Incident Unfolds in Periyapatna

A tragic event unfolded in the Periyapatna district on Saturday morning, as a woman allegedly killed her two young children before dying by suicide, according to police reports.

The incident happened in Bettadapura, Periyapatna taluk. Arabiya Bhanu, reportedly in her 20s, is accused of slitting the throats of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and her ten-day-old infant daughter, before taking her own life.

Preliminary investigations suggest her husband is employed at a Bengaluru mall while she resided with their children in Bettadapura. Authorities suspect a family dispute might have triggered the tragedy, though a thorough investigation is in progress to establish the exact circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)