Gujarat Government Assigns Ministers for Enhanced District Administration

The Gujarat government has appointed ministers as in-charge of the state's 34 districts to ensure smooth administration. This comes after the Bhupendra Patel government's cabinet reshuffle. Deputies, finance, agriculture, and energy ministers, among others, have been assigned various districts to enhance oversight and address local administrative issues.

Updated: 01-11-2025 18:02 IST
The Gujarat government has assigned its ministers to oversee 34 districts, aiming for more efficient governance and supervision. This strategic move follows a recent cabinet reshuffle under the leadership of Bhupendra Patel.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will oversee Vadodara and Gandhinagar, and Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai is tasked with Surat and Navsari, while Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani will manage Amreli and Rajkot. Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel has been assigned to Ahmedabad and Vav-Tharad.

The comprehensive reallocation also includes ministers for districts such as Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, and others. The ministers are expected to visit the districts, grasp administrative challenges, and provide the necessary guidance to local officials.

