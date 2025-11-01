Elderly Man Robbed by Intoxicated Relatives in Maharashtra

An alarming incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district as two men allegedly robbed their 75-year-old relative of Rs 2 lakh, police reported this Saturday.

The robbery occurred Thursday evening when the accused, Tukaram Chaure and Navanath Tandale, visited the victim, Vaijnath Andhale, in Kolhewadi. Reportedly under the influence of alcohol, the men engaged in a heated altercation with Andhale.

Escalating the confrontation, they brandished a sickle and forcefully extorted the cash from the elderly man before fleeing. A police report was filed on Friday, charging the duo under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)