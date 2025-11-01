Ensuring Safe Elections in Arunachal's Insurgency-Hit Districts

Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up for panchayat elections in its insurgency-affected districts, as Governor K T Parnaik confirms robust security measures are in place. The focus is on ensuring voter safety and maintaining the spirit of democracy, despite the region's history of unrest.

Governor Parnaik, speaking after a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders, emphasized the importance of a peaceful electoral process. The December elections will occur in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, areas known for intermittent insurgent activities.

The state government and security agencies are on high alert, coordinating closely to secure the elections. Parnaik assured that the safety of voters is paramount, and authorities have been directed to uphold law and order effectively.

