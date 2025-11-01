Left Menu

Operation Chorhath: Rajasthan Police Crackdown on Notorious Gang

The Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force has arrested Vijay, a key member of a criminal gang under Operation Chorhath. The group was involved in organized crimes such as vehicle theft, extortion, and smuggling. Vijay had been evading capture for six years before being apprehended.

Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has successfully dismantled a crime syndicate involved in various illegal activities across the state. The operation, known as Operation Chorhath, led to the arrest of Vijay, a key figure linked to multiple felonies, according to officials.

Vijay, who had avoided capture for nearly six years, was affiliated with a gang notorious for its involvement in organized crimes, including vehicle theft, extortion, and the smuggling of illegal firearms. Authorities have also begun investigating the gang's financial networks and connections to other criminal groups.

Utilizing technical surveillance and local intelligence, the police managed to track Vijay's movements and apprehended him after a brief chase. The AGTF revealed that Vijay continued to operate his criminal network while in hiding, coordinating theft and extortion activities throughout various districts. He now faces further interrogation as the police work to detain his remaining accomplices.

