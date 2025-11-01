Operation Chorhath: Rajasthan Police Crackdown on Notorious Gang

Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has successfully dismantled a crime syndicate involved in various illegal activities across the state. The operation, known as Operation Chorhath, led to the arrest of Vijay, a key figure linked to multiple felonies, according to officials.

Vijay, who had avoided capture for nearly six years, was affiliated with a gang notorious for its involvement in organized crimes, including vehicle theft, extortion, and the smuggling of illegal firearms. Authorities have also begun investigating the gang's financial networks and connections to other criminal groups.

Utilizing technical surveillance and local intelligence, the police managed to track Vijay's movements and apprehended him after a brief chase. The AGTF revealed that Vijay continued to operate his criminal network while in hiding, coordinating theft and extortion activities throughout various districts. He now faces further interrogation as the police work to detain his remaining accomplices.