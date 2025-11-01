Left Menu

Clarifying Immigration: No Discrimination in Nepali Citizen's Berlin Travel Incident

The Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that Indian immigration authorities were not responsible for preventing Nepali citizen Shambhavi Adhikari from traveling to Berlin. It was the airline's decision, based on visa validity, to deny her boarding. Adhikari later took an alternative route to reach her destination.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that Indian immigration authorities were not involved in a recent incident at Delhi's IGI airport involving a Nepali citizen's travel to Berlin. The halt was due to an airline decision based on visa validity, not immigration bias.

The passenger, Shambhavi Adhikari, was traveling from Kathmandu and had a layover in Delhi. She was stopped by the airline while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Berlin, which subsequently flew her back to Kathmandu. The Indian government emphasized that the situation does not reflect any discrimination against Nepali citizens.

International transit passengers are typically the responsibility of the airlines, not Indian immigration officials. The Ministry reiterated India's strong relations with Nepal, fostering travel freedom without prejudice. Adhikari eventually reached Berlin via an alternate route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

