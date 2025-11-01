Kerala Celebrated for Eradicating Extreme Poverty

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, extended his congratulations to the Kerala government on Saturday for its success in eradicating extreme poverty within the state.

Via a post on social media platform X, Ambassador Xu hailed the step as a significant milestone in the global battle against poverty, emphasizing it as a collective humanitarian mission. He stated, "Warm congratulations to Kerala on its historic achievement in ending extreme poverty. To eliminate poverty is the common mission of humanity."

In response, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed gratitude for the commendation, underscoring that Kerala's progress represents a shared commitment to social justice and human dignity. On Saturday, he officially declared Kerala free of extreme poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)