EPFO Marks 73rd Foundation Day; Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Unveils New Vision for Citizen-Centric Social Security

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) celebrated its 73rd Foundation Day with grandeur at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, reaffirming its pivotal role in safeguarding the social and financial security of India’s workforce. The event was graced by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, as the Chief Guest, along with Ms. Vandana Gurnani, Secretary (Labour & Employment), Shri Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC), members of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), senior officials from the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE), and dignitaries from across India.

The event marked a historic reflection on EPFO’s decades-long journey—from a compliance-driven institution to a progressive, citizen-centric organisation—anchored in trust, transparency, and technology.

Minister’s Address: A Call for Transformation from Sankalp to Siddhi

In his keynote address, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya lauded EPFO’s enduring contribution to ensuring social security and financial dignity for millions of Indian workers. Calling EPFO “the custodian of the workforce’s trust,” he emphasized that the organization’s mission extends beyond managing funds—it embodies the social contract between the state and its citizens.

“As we celebrate this Foundation Day, it must ignite new motivation and energy. Let this be a time to chart the next chapter of EPFO’s evolution—from Sankalp to Siddhi—from resolve to realization,” the Minister said.

Dr Mandaviya underscored that efficiency, transparency, and empathy must remain the guiding principles of EPFO’s transformation journey. “Every reform must be meaningful for the workers—every process simplified, every interaction dignified,” he noted, urging officials to deliver services with professionalism, speed, and compassion.

He further called upon EPFO to set global benchmarks in social security administration as India advances toward the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. “EPFO must lead by example, becoming the gold standard in social welfare delivery worldwide,” he said.

EPFO: A Pillar of India’s Labour Reforms and Economic Inclusion

In her special address, Ms. Vandana Gurnani, Secretary (Labour & Employment), praised EPFO’s evolution from a regulatory body into a citizen-focused service organisation. She highlighted how every EPFO file represents a worker’s livelihood, a family’s stability, and a dream of security.

“Social security is not just about systems—it is about people,” she asserted. “Each worker deserves respect, empathy, and dignity. Behind every digital reform lies a human aspiration that must guide our governance.”

Ms. Gurnani spotlighted EPFO’s crucial role in implementing the Prime Minister’s Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th August 2025. The programme seeks to incentivize 3.5 crore new jobs across industries by promoting formal employment and social inclusion.

She added, “EPFO’s stewardship of this visionary initiative reflects the Government’s faith in its institutional strength. EPFO must now transition from being an instrument of social security to a driver of national prosperity.”

Technological Leap: EPFO 3.0 and Digital Innovation

Shri Ramesh Krishnamurthi, the Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC), reaffirmed EPFO’s mission to build a robust, transparent, and technology-driven ecosystem for social security administration. He showcased a series of recent reforms that have revolutionized operations:

Centralised Pension Payment System for faster and uniform pension disbursal.

Aadhaar-based and Face Authentication systems enhancing beneficiary convenience.

Revamped Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) system for streamlined employer compliance.

Introduction of simplified withdrawal categories and the Viswas Scheme to ease procedural burdens.

Krishnamurthi also announced the forthcoming launch of EPFO 3.0, an integrated digital platform designed to enhance efficiency, improve accessibility, and strengthen real-time data management. “Our goal is simple—every worker should see EPFO as a partner in progress, not as a bureaucracy,” he said.

Launch of Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025

Marking a significant reform milestone, Dr. Mandaviya launched the Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025, aimed at promoting voluntary registration of employees and improving formal workforce inclusion.

The scheme, operational from 1st November 2025, allows employers to declare and enroll eligible employees without facing retrospective financial penalties. Employers will not be required to remit the employee’s share of contributions if not deducted earlier, and only nominal penal damages of ₹100 will apply.

The initiative seeks to enhance workforce formalization, encourage ease of doing business, and strengthen social protection coverage nationwide. The Minister described it as “a major step towards ensuring that no eligible worker is left outside the formal safety net.”

Publications, Partnerships, and Awards

On the occasion, Dr. Mandaviya released three key publications—

Coffee Table Book documenting EPFO’s institutional journey, State Profile 2025, capturing regional social security performance metrics, and Reimagining Governance, showcasing reforms, success stories, and innovations.

He also unveiled a Special Postal Cover commemorating the 73rd Foundation Day, symbolizing EPFO’s legacy of service.

The event witnessed the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with key institutions:

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) for digital life certificate submissions, simplifying pensioners’ authentication.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for data sharing and operational synergy, enabling better transparency in procurement.

To encourage excellence, Bhavishya Nidhi Awards 2025 were conferred on outstanding Regional, Zonal, and District Offices for innovation, service excellence, and exemplary performance.

Celebrating 73 Years of Service: Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

Over 700 delegates attended the event, including EPFO officers, Ministry officials, representatives from multilateral agencies, financial institutions, banks, and the media. The celebration concluded with a collective pledge to redefine EPFO as a model of efficient, transparent, and humane governance.

As the institution enters its 74th year, EPFO stands at the forefront of India’s socio-economic transformation—bridging the gap between policy and people, and aligning social welfare with national development.

“EPFO must continue to evolve with the times,” Dr. Mandaviya concluded. “When trust, technology, and transparency converge, India’s workforce will march confidently toward the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”