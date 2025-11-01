Tragic Temple Stampede: Chaos at Venkateswara Swamy

A deadly stampede occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, claiming nine lives, including eight women and a child, while leaving numerous others injured on Saturday.

The chaos erupted as a large crowd gathered to observe the auspicious 'Karthika Masam', compounded by the breaking of a railing on the temple's elevated floor.

Authorities, including Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, have called for a full inquiry, citing negligence and failure to inform police for adequate safety measures.

The temple, privately owned by 95-year-old Mukunda Panda, faced criticism for lacking necessary permissions and not coordinating with local law enforcement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences, with Modi announcing compensation for victims' families and urging prayers for the injured.

Officials pledged to hold responsible parties accountable, emphasizing the importance of safety and regulatory compliance in preventing such tragedies.

