Celebrating 125 Years: Oudh Bar Association Hosts Justice Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India (Designate) Justice Surya Kant is set to headline the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Oudh Bar Association (OBA) in Lucknow.

As the chief guest, Justice Kant will deliver a keynote address on 'Role of Bar in Dispensation of Justice' during the seminar marking the event.

The celebration, taking place this Sunday at the high court auditorium in Gomti Nagar, will also see attendance from Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya as special guests.

In addition, key figures such as Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, Justice M C Tripathi, and Justice Rajan Roy will be present as guests of honour, as confirmed by OBA general secretary, Lalit Tiwari.

(With inputs from agencies.)