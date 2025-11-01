Rajnath Singh at 12th ADMM-Plus: India’s Indo-Pacific Vision Anchored in Inclusivity & Rule of Law

At the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) held in Kuala Lumpur, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to maintaining an open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. Addressing the ministerial session on “Reflection on 15 years of ADMM-Plus and Charting a Way Forward”, he emphasized that India’s advocacy for freedom of navigation, overflight, and adherence to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), “is not directed against any country but meant to safeguard collective regional interests.”

The ADMM-Plus—comprising the 10 ASEAN nations and eight dialogue partners (India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, and the United States)—serves as a vital regional security architecture for cooperation, coordination, and dialogue in the Indo-Pacific.

India’s Principle-Driven Approach to the Indo-Pacific

In his address, Shri Rajnath Singh underscored that India’s strategic engagement with ASEAN is not transactional but principle-driven, grounded in a shared belief that the Indo-Pacific must remain free from coercion and unilateralism. He described India’s approach as “long-term, inclusive, and holistic,” aligning with ASEAN’s own Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

“India’s emphasis on the rule of law and freedom of navigation is not aimed at any one country—it is about securing the common good for all,” the Raksha Mantri stated, reiterating that India’s Indo-Pacific policy is built on trust, transparency, and multilateral cooperation.

He expressed appreciation for the Malaysian chairmanship’s theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, calling it timely and relevant in a changing strategic landscape. “Inclusivity means that all nations, irrespective of size or capacity, must have an equal role in shaping regional security frameworks. Sustainability means creating defence and security architectures that endure, adapt, and evolve—based on cooperation, not confrontation,” he added.

Integration of Security, Growth, and Sustainability

Expounding on India’s comprehensive vision for the Indo-Pacific, Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted that India integrates defence cooperation with economic growth, technology sharing, and human capital development.

“The interlinkages between security, growth, and sustainability define India’s approach to its partnership with ASEAN,” he explained, adding that this model blends strategic stability with developmental cooperation, a reflection of India’s ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)’ philosophy.

He announced that India will continue to engage with regional partners under the expanded concept of ‘Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR)’, which represents India’s commitment to collective prosperity and maritime cooperation.

“India’s initiatives—from connectivity corridors to capacity building and humanitarian relief—are directed at creating a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific for all,” he said.

ADMM-Plus: A Cornerstone of India’s Act East and Indo-Pacific Strategy

Describing ADMM-Plus as an “essential pillar” of India’s Act East Policy and broader Indo-Pacific strategy, the Defence Minister said the forum’s evolution over 15 years demonstrates the effectiveness of inclusive security cooperation.

He reiterated that India’s engagement with ASEAN predates ADMM-Plus but that the mechanism provided a structured platform to strengthen defence dialogues, joint exercises, and confidence-building measures.

“The elevation of ASEAN-India relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022 reflected not only the maturity of our political ties but also a convergence of our regional priorities,” he noted.

India’s focus, he said, remains on capacity-building, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and counter-terrorism, areas that support both regional stability and individual sovereignty. “The experience of the past fifteen years shows that inclusive cooperation works; regional ownership builds legitimacy; and collective security strengthens individual sovereignty. These principles will continue to guide India’s engagement in ADMM-Plus,” he affirmed.

Strengthening Regional Mechanisms Through Practical Cooperation

The Raksha Mantri highlighted India’s active and constructive role since the inception of ADMM-Plus in 2010. India has co-chaired four Expert Working Groups (EWGs)—each reflecting its practical contribution to regional security:

Humanitarian Mine Action with Vietnam (2014–2017)

Military Medicine with Myanmar (2017–2020)

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) with Indonesia (2020–2024)

Counter-Terrorism with Malaysia (current cycle, 2024–2027)

“These partnerships have not only enhanced interoperability and trust but also fostered a shared operational understanding among defence forces,” he said.

India’s participation in field exercises, joint training programmes, and defence dialogues has helped align its initiatives with ASEAN’s strategic outlook. “We ensure our engagements reinforce, not compete with, ASEAN-led mechanisms,” he emphasized.

A Shared Commitment to Peace, Stability, and Freedom

Shri Rajnath Singh reiterated that India envisions a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, anchored in respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

He stressed that the Indo-Pacific should remain a commons for cooperation, not confrontation, noting that India’s approach seeks to promote peace through partnership rather than alignment.

“India is deeply invested in a future where regional security complements economic integration. Our partnerships with ASEAN and the Plus countries aim to create a sustainable regional order based on trust, dialogue, and mutual benefit,” he said.

The Defence Minister also called for strengthening regional capacity-building in areas such as maritime domain awareness, cyber resilience, and disaster response—fields where India has already contributed significantly through training, equipment support, and humanitarian missions.

India’s Vision of a Secure and Prosperous Indo-Pacific

India’s Indo-Pacific outlook, as articulated by the Raksha Mantri, aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future’, emphasizing interdependence, collective growth, and respect for the global commons.

“India believes that peace and prosperity are two sides of the same coin. Security cooperation must therefore go hand in hand with economic development and technology exchange,” he remarked.

He also highlighted that India’s initiatives such as Mission SAGAR, IPOI (Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative), and IORA partnerships are tangible manifestations of this philosophy. These efforts collectively aim to ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains a zone of peace, stability, and progress.

15 Years of ADMM-Plus: Lessons and the Path Forward

Reflecting on the 15-year journey of ADMM-Plus, Shri Rajnath Singh said the forum had evolved from a dialogue mechanism into a robust platform for regional defence cooperation, producing results in capacity building, humanitarian assistance, and trust enhancement.

“The ADMM-Plus has demonstrated that security is best maintained through collaboration, not competition. Our goal should be to strengthen this model further and ensure its responsiveness to new challenges—from cyber threats to climate-driven crises,” he said.

Looking ahead, he called for deepening practical cooperation, enhancing defence-industrial partnerships, and sharing emerging technologies to address shared security concerns while preserving the ASEAN centrality that anchors regional architecture.

Dialogue Over Discord, Cooperation Over Confrontation

Concluding his remarks, Raksha Mantri reaffirmed India’s readiness to contribute constructively to all ADMM-Plus mechanisms. “As we enter the 16th year of ADMM-Plus, India stands prepared to deepen cooperation in every field of mutual interest. Our guiding principle remains clear—dialogue over discord, cooperation over confrontation,” he said.

He added that India will continue to pursue the path of “Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR)”, emphasizing shared prosperity, maritime stability, and collective security.

Shri Rajnath Singh’s participation at ADMM-Plus 2025 reaffirmed India’s status as a credible, reliable, and principled partner in shaping a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific—anchored in the rule of law, inclusivity, and sustainability.