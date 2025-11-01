Left Menu

Tragic Flour Mill Accident Claims Life of Local Woman

A tragic incident occurred in Kalali village where 34-year-old Manoj Devi died when her dupatta got caught in a flour mill machine, resulting in her beheading. Her children, aged 5 and 9, called for help. The flour mill, powered by diesel, couldn't be stopped in time.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 34-year-old woman in Kalali village, as police report. The victim, identified as Manoj Devi, was operating a flour mill at her home when her dupatta entangled with the machine's running belt, leading to a fatal outcome.

Her young children, aged 5 and 9, screamed for help, alerting Devi's mother-in-law who discovered the horrific scene. She immediately informed her son, Narendra Kumar, who subsequently called the police.

According to villager MP Singh, Devi operated the flour mill at her house to serve neighbors and support her family. Senior Sub-Inspector Satish Kumar noted the engine ran on diesel, making it challenging to stop abruptly, which tragically resulted in her untimely death. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

