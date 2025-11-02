Horror Unfolds: Stabbings on Cambridge Train

A devastating series of stabbings unfolded on a train near Cambridge, England, on Saturday, leading to multiple hospitalizations. Authorities have arrested two men in connection with the incident, which Prime Minister Keir Starmer described as an 'appalling incident.'

The train was stopped at Huntingdon following reports of the stabbings, with armed officers rapidly deployed to the scene. Video footage circulating on social media shows armed officers boarding the train. Cambridgeshire police confirmed the arrest of two suspects and the hospital transportation of several victims.

The East of England Ambulance Service responded with a large-scale operation, including ambulances, critical care teams, and air ambulances. Prime Minister Starmer expressed his concern on social media, extending thoughts to the victims and gratitude to emergency services.