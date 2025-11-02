Horror Unfolds: Stabbings on Cambridge Train
A series of stabbings occurred on a train near Cambridge, England, resulting in multiple hospitalizations. Two men were arrested following the incident, with emergency services deploying a significant response. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the event as 'deeply concerning,' expressing gratitude to emergency responders.
The train was stopped at Huntingdon following reports of the stabbings, with armed officers rapidly deployed to the scene. Video footage circulating on social media shows armed officers boarding the train. Cambridgeshire police confirmed the arrest of two suspects and the hospital transportation of several victims.
The East of England Ambulance Service responded with a large-scale operation, including ambulances, critical care teams, and air ambulances. Prime Minister Starmer expressed his concern on social media, extending thoughts to the victims and gratitude to emergency services.
