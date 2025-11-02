Left Menu

Horror Unfolds: Stabbings on Cambridge Train

A series of stabbings occurred on a train near Cambridge, England, resulting in multiple hospitalizations. Two men were arrested following the incident, with emergency services deploying a significant response. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the event as 'deeply concerning,' expressing gratitude to emergency responders.

Updated: 02-11-2025 05:02 IST
A devastating series of stabbings unfolded on a train near Cambridge, England, on Saturday, leading to multiple hospitalizations. Authorities have arrested two men in connection with the incident, which Prime Minister Keir Starmer described as an 'appalling incident.'

The train was stopped at Huntingdon following reports of the stabbings, with armed officers rapidly deployed to the scene. Video footage circulating on social media shows armed officers boarding the train. Cambridgeshire police confirmed the arrest of two suspects and the hospital transportation of several victims.

The East of England Ambulance Service responded with a large-scale operation, including ambulances, critical care teams, and air ambulances. Prime Minister Starmer expressed his concern on social media, extending thoughts to the victims and gratitude to emergency services.

