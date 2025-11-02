Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has urged for maintaining a serene relationship between Venezuela and the United States, as stated in an interview with the Russian TASS news agency.

Peskov highlighted the Kremlin's preference for peaceful relations, stressing the importance of preventing any new conflicts in the region.

The remarks underline Russia's commitment to regional stability and diplomacy in addressing international issues concerning Venezuela and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)