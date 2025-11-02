Kremlin's Call for Peaceful U.S.-Venezuela Relations
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed the need for maintaining calm between Venezuela and the United States. Speaking to TASS news agency, Peskov emphasized the desire to avoid new conflicts, ensuring that the region remains peaceful and stable.
