Kremlin's Call for Peaceful U.S.-Venezuela Relations

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed the need for maintaining calm between Venezuela and the United States. Speaking to TASS news agency, Peskov emphasized the desire to avoid new conflicts, ensuring that the region remains peaceful and stable.

Updated: 02-11-2025 05:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 05:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has urged for maintaining a serene relationship between Venezuela and the United States, as stated in an interview with the Russian TASS news agency.

Peskov highlighted the Kremlin's preference for peaceful relations, stressing the importance of preventing any new conflicts in the region.

The remarks underline Russia's commitment to regional stability and diplomacy in addressing international issues concerning Venezuela and the U.S.

