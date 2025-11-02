Left Menu

U.S. Military's Lethal Strike on Caribbean Drug Trafficking Vessel

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the U.S. military executed a strike on a vessel operated by a drug trafficking organization in the Caribbean. The operation, ordered by President Trump, targeted a narcotics-carrying ship, resulting in the deaths of three men without harming U.S. personnel.

The U.S. military carried out a lethal strike on a vessel operated by a drug trafficking organization in the Caribbean, resulting in the deaths of three men, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The operation, which was conducted under the directive of President Donald Trump, targeted a ship known for transporting narcotics along a well-traveled smuggling route in international waters.

Hegseth announced the successful mission via an X post, assuring that no U.S. forces were harmed during the operation.

