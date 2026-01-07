Left Menu

Tragic Aftermath: US Military Operation in Venezuela Claims Dozens

A US military operation in Venezuela on Saturday has resulted in the deaths of at least 24 Venezuelan security officers, raising the total death count to 56. Alongside this, 32 Cuban military and police officers were killed. An investigation has been launched into potential war crimes.

A US military operation this Saturday led to the tragic death of at least 24 Venezuelan security officers, according to a statement from Venezuela's military. This event has increased the official death toll from the operation to at least 56.

Reports from the Associated Press indicate that civilian fatalities occurred during the strikes, though the exact number remains uncertain. Venezuela's Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, announced an investigation into the incidents, labeling them as potential 'war crimes.' He did not clarify if his estimates exclusively referred to Venezuelans.

Additionally, Cuba's government revealed that 32 Cuban military and police personnel, stationed in Venezuela, perished in the operation, leading to a period of mourning in Cuba. In response, a video tribute was posted on social media, honoring the fallen Venezuelan security officials.

