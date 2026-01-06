Renewed Talks: Israel and Syria Eye Stability and Cooperation

In a bid to promote regional stability and enhance security, Israel has reiterated its commitment during the renewed talks with Syrian officials, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Tuesday.

The discussions, mediated by the U.S., also focused on advancing economic cooperation with Syria. These talks demonstrate a mutual interest in improving bilateral relations.

Key issues include Syria's demand for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from occupied territories and a reciprocal security framework to guarantee sovereignty. Israel emphasizes the importance of safeguarding its security interests, specifically through the demilitarization of parts of southwestern Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)