Renewed Talks: Israel and Syria Eye Stability and Cooperation

Israel and Syria are engaging in renewed talks, focusing on regional stability and security. These U.S.-mediated discussions also explore economic cooperation. Syria demands Israeli troop withdrawal from occupied territories, while Israel insists on a reciprocal security framework. Demilitarization of southwestern Syria remains a key issue for Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 06-01-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 23:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to promote regional stability and enhance security, Israel has reiterated its commitment during the renewed talks with Syrian officials, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Tuesday.

The discussions, mediated by the U.S., also focused on advancing economic cooperation with Syria. These talks demonstrate a mutual interest in improving bilateral relations.

Key issues include Syria's demand for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from occupied territories and a reciprocal security framework to guarantee sovereignty. Israel emphasizes the importance of safeguarding its security interests, specifically through the demilitarization of parts of southwestern Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

