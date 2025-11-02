Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Dalit Man Found Dead in Sugarcane Field

The body of Sonu, a Dalit man, was discovered with stab wounds in a sugarcane field in Ghari Firozabad village. Police recovered a blood-stained knife and Sonu's motorcycle at the crime scene. An investigation is underway to identify the assailants.

Updated: 02-11-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 10:35 IST
Sonu
A shocking incident unfolded in the village of Ghari Firozabad, where the body of a Dalit man named Sonu was discovered in a sugarcane field, bearing multiple stab wounds, as confirmed by local police on Sunday.

Sonu, aged 29, had vanished after leaving home on Saturday in response to a mysterious phone call. Authorities later found his body, a knife covered in blood, and his motorcycle at the scene, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal.

In response to this unsettling event, police have launched an active investigation to track down those responsible. 'Those involved in the crime will be arrested soon,' Bansal assured the public as the body was sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

