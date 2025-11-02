Tragic Discovery: Dalit Man Found Dead in Sugarcane Field

A shocking incident unfolded in the village of Ghari Firozabad, where the body of a Dalit man named Sonu was discovered in a sugarcane field, bearing multiple stab wounds, as confirmed by local police on Sunday.

Sonu, aged 29, had vanished after leaving home on Saturday in response to a mysterious phone call. Authorities later found his body, a knife covered in blood, and his motorcycle at the scene, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal.

In response to this unsettling event, police have launched an active investigation to track down those responsible. 'Those involved in the crime will be arrested soon,' Bansal assured the public as the body was sent for post-mortem.

