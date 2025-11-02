Assam Steps Up Immigration Enforcement Along Bangladesh Border

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reported the capture and deportation of 16 Bangladeshi nationals from Sribhumi district. These individuals allegedly entered Assam with malicious intentions, only to be swiftly apprehended by vigilant authorities.

Commending the police force's dedication, Sarma reiterated that illegal immigrants will face strict action, reinforcing Assam's commitment to maintaining border integrity. This comes amidst ongoing border management operations between Assam and Bangladesh, where a substantial length of frontier remains under close watch.

Equipped with Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) such as the one at Sutarkandi, officials continue to enhance security measures. This effort is supported by India's increased border enforcement following the political unrest in Bangladesh last year. Returning Indian nationals from Bangladesh continue to be permitted entry through designated channels.