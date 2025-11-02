Left Menu

Knife Attack on Train Shocks Britain: Investigation Underway

British police are investigating a violent knife attack on a train in Cambridgeshire, leaving nine people critically injured. Two men have been arrested, and counterterrorism officers are involved. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed deep concern, and police are expected to update on the incident's details and motivations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Huntingdon | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:13 IST
British police are set to reveal more details about a stabbing incident on a train, where nine victims are critically injured. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the situation "deeply concerning" as counterterrorism officers support the probe to uncover the motives behind the attack.

The British Transport Police, according to the BBC, will conduct a briefing on Sunday morning. Two arrests were made on Saturday night after the train, traveling through eastern England, made an emergency stop due to multiple reports of stabbings.

The shocking event has left ten people hospitalized, most with life-threatening injuries. Witnesses shared harrowing stories of chaos onboard, while local lawmaker Ben Obese-Jecty reassured residents amidst the shocking violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

