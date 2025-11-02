Knife Attack on Train Shocks Britain: Investigation Underway

British police are set to reveal more details about a stabbing incident on a train, where nine victims are critically injured. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the situation "deeply concerning" as counterterrorism officers support the probe to uncover the motives behind the attack.

The British Transport Police, according to the BBC, will conduct a briefing on Sunday morning. Two arrests were made on Saturday night after the train, traveling through eastern England, made an emergency stop due to multiple reports of stabbings.

The shocking event has left ten people hospitalized, most with life-threatening injuries. Witnesses shared harrowing stories of chaos onboard, while local lawmaker Ben Obese-Jecty reassured residents amidst the shocking violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)