Viral Video Leads to Reckless Rider's Arrest

A bike rider was apprehended by local authorities for negligent driving after a viral video depicted him recklessly maneuvering his motorcycle on city roads, police announced on Sunday.

The footage, which gained substantial attention online on Saturday, captured the rider flagrantly disregarding traffic rules in areas including Sanjauli, Dhalli, and along the Malyana-Shanan road.

The individual faces charges under Sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for actions that endangered human life or personal safety. Police officials have noted an uptick in bike and car stunts performed for social media, emphasizing the potential threats to both performers and bystanders.

