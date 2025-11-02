Bihar's Upcoming Assembly Elections: A Peaceful Democratic Festival
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar assured that the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted with transparency and under strict adherence to law and order. He emphasized the Election Commission's zero tolerance for violence, urging voters to actively participate in the democratic process scheduled for November.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has pledged a peaceful and transparent electoral process for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, emphasizing the Commission's intolerant stance on violence.
In a briefing, Kumar assured that the elections, set for November 6 and 11, will adhere strictly to the law, urging voters to actively engage in the democratic exercise.
With counting scheduled for November 14, Kumar expressed confidence in election preparations and encouraged Bihar's electorate to celebrate democracy robustly. "Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," he affirmed, anticipating enthusiastic voter turnout.
