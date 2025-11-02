Strengthening Democracy: Rajasthan's Bold Moves in Judiciary and Industry
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes the judiciary's role in democracy and commits to reforms ensuring justice. He advocates for expeditious judicial appointments and highlights new laws enhancing justice concepts. Sharma also focuses on ex-servicemen's welfare and announces industrial land allocations to boost state infrastructure and employment.
- Country:
- India
In a robust endorsement of the judiciary's vital role in democratic governance, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized his administration's unwavering commitment to transparency, good governance, and people-centric development. Speaking remotely at the Bar Council of Rajasthan's new building inauguration, he hailed an empowered legal system as the cornerstone of societal justice and equality.
Sharma detailed the implementation of three transformative laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—arguing these have reshaped India's justice landscape, with Rajasthan at the forefront of execution. He also announced the establishment of district-level courts and accelerated judge appointments as part of the push towards timely justice, underscoring the state's support for advocates and the Bar Council.
In addressing the welfare of ex-servicemen, the chief minister directed targeted, swift administrative actions to resolve their issues and approved industrial land allocations across key districts to boost investment and employment opportunities, aiming to strengthen Rajasthan's industrial capacity and economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi, Vows Educational Reforms in Bihar
New Pension Reforms for Class-IV Employees in Himachal Pradesh
South Africa Celebrates Removal from FATF Greylist After Major Reforms
Maharashtra Boosts Business Reforms: Fadnavis Empowers District Collectors
"Aisa greh mantri kabhi nahi dekha": Tejashwi Yadav criticizes Amit Shah on industrial development in Bihar