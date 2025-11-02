Iraq Urges Kurdish Fighters in PKK to Disarm

Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, has called on Kurdish separatist fighters, now in northern Iraq after a prolonged insurgency in Turkiye, to disarm. This comes as the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) initiates peace efforts by symbolically laying down arms in northern Iraq.

The issue of armed PKK elements remaining in Sinjar and Makhmur was a central topic during a joint press conference in Baghdad with Turkiye's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan. Hussein stressed commitment to a Turkiye-PKK agreement aiming to resolve the group's continued presence and activities.

Efforts are underway to solidify this new chapter with bilateral agreements in energy, security, and water management. Significantly, flights between Iraq and Turkiye are set to resume, marking a step forward in relations as the PKK disbands, responding to leader Abdullah Ocalan's call for ending conflict with Turkiye.

(With inputs from agencies.)