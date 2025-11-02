Tragic Accident Sparks Outrage Over Reckless Truck Traffic

A tragic accident occurred on the busy Kalyan-Shilphata Road in Thane district, claiming the life of a young boy. The unfortunate incident took place when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle late Saturday night.

The victim, two-and-a-half-year-old Kavish Jambre, was riding home with his father, Jayant, when the truck hit their bike from behind near Sonarpada around 9:30 PM. The impact resulted in Kavish falling and getting crushed under the truck's wheels, while his father sustained injuries.

After the accident, the truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle loaded with sand and gravel. Locals expressed their outrage, demanding stronger measures to curb reckless truck driving in the area, known for an increasing number of fatal accidents. Authorities have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act as they pursue the fugitive driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)