Tamil Nadu CM Announces Aid After Tragic Drowning Incident

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, announced Rs 6 lakh in aid to the family of two children who drowned in a temple tank in Tiruvallur district. Riyaas and Rizwaan accidentally fell into the tank while their parents were at work. Stalin expressed his condolences and ordered relief funds.

Updated: 02-11-2025 21:10 IST
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has announced financial relief following a tragic incident in Tiruvallur district, where two young children drowned.

The incident occurred at the Ponniamman Temple Tank in Ayanambakkam village. The victims, brothers Riyaas and Rizwaan, accidentally fell into the tank while their parents were away at work.

Through a government-issued statement, CM Stalin conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and committed Rs 3 lakh each to be disbursed to the parents of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

