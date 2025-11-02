CPI(M) Condemns Attack on Lawyer at Mineral Theft Hearing

In a vehement statement, the CPI(M) condemned the brutal attack on a lawyer during a public hearing addressing mineral theft in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

According to K Balakrishnan, a leader of the CPI(M), the lawyer, identified as Suresh, is with the People's Union for Civil Liberties, a notable human rights organization.

The attack unfolded during a session organized by the activist group, Arappor Iyakkam, allegedly perpetrated by individuals involved in mineral exploitation.

Balakrishnan highlighted the brazen nature of the aggression, occurring under police watch, as part of broader efforts to suppress exposure of massive-scale mineral smuggling.

He urged the immediate arrest of those responsible and called for fortified security for the victim and his associate, Jayaraman, both actively opposing the illegal activities.

