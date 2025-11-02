Left Menu

CPI(M) Condemns Attack on Lawyer at Mineral Theft Hearing

The CPI(M) condemned an attack on lawyer Suresh at a public hearing in Tirunelveli about mineral theft, organized by Arappor Iyakkam. Lawyer Suresh, linked to the People's Union for Civil Liberties, was assaulted by thugs. The CPI(M) demands arrests and protection for Suresh and colleague Jayaraman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:50 IST
CPI(M) Condemns Attack on Lawyer at Mineral Theft Hearing
lawyer
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement statement, the CPI(M) condemned the brutal attack on a lawyer during a public hearing addressing mineral theft in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

According to K Balakrishnan, a leader of the CPI(M), the lawyer, identified as Suresh, is with the People's Union for Civil Liberties, a notable human rights organization.

The attack unfolded during a session organized by the activist group, Arappor Iyakkam, allegedly perpetrated by individuals involved in mineral exploitation.

Balakrishnan highlighted the brazen nature of the aggression, occurring under police watch, as part of broader efforts to suppress exposure of massive-scale mineral smuggling.

He urged the immediate arrest of those responsible and called for fortified security for the victim and his associate, Jayaraman, both actively opposing the illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025