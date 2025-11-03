Left Menu

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

U.S. President Trump will not attend the Supreme Court's upcoming arguments on the legality of his global tariffs to avoid being a distraction. The case tests his executive powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which businesses and states have challenged.

03-11-2025
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would not be attending the Supreme Court's oral arguments concerning the legality of his global tariffs. The court is set to hear arguments on Wednesday about the tariffs, which are an integral part of Trump's economic policies.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump expressed his desire to be present but emphasized his decision to avoid creating a distraction during the high-profile case. 'It's not about me,' Trump insisted, highlighting the significance of the decision for the country.

The case notably examines whether Trump overstepped his authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Defending his tariffs as essential for national security, Trump argued they balanced global trade and bolstered U.S. revenues, despite facing challenges from businesses and states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

