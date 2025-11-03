Bridging Giants: Russia-China Talks on Economic Cooperation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin embarked on a two-day visit to China, intending to strengthen economic and technological ties amid Western pressures. Scheduled discussions with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang will focus on trade and industrial cooperation.

Mishustin's agenda features a meeting with China's Premier Li in Hangzhou, followed by discussions in Beijing with President Xi. This visit is highly prioritized by the Kremlin, underscoring the significance of Russian-Chinese cooperation, especially after the 'no limits' partnership agreement signed in 2022.

Amid declining trade figures, Mishustin aims to reaffirm and possibly expand bilateral ties, concentrating on areas like transport, advanced technology, and agriculture. Russia seeks a sustainable long-term relationship with China, less affected by market volatility, with recent progress in copper, nickel, and agricultural exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)