NZ Opens Doors Wider for Chinese Tourists with New Visa-Free Travel Option

In a major step to enhance New Zealand’s tourism and economic growth, the government has introduced a new visa-free travel arrangement allowing Chinese tourists to enter New Zealand via Australia without needing to apply for a separate New Zealand visa. The announcement was made today by Immigration Minister Erica Stanford and Tourism & Hospitality Minister Louise Upston, and is expected to significantly increase tourist arrivals and support regional development across the country.

A Game-Changer for Chinese Tourism to New Zealand

China is currently New Zealand’s third-largest source of international visitors, with nearly 250,000 Chinese tourists arriving in the year ending July 2025. The new visa-free arrangement for those traveling via Australia is projected to bring in an additional 50,000 visitors annually, marking a substantial boost to the tourism sector.

“This is a significant step forward in making New Zealand a more attractive and accessible destination for Chinese travellers,” said Immigration Minister Erica Stanford. “The Government remains committed to growing the economy, and this change will help boost the number of tourists coming into New Zealand to support our regions and local businesses.”

Under the new policy, Chinese nationals who hold valid Australian visas and are already in Australia can now travel to New Zealand without needing to obtain a separate visitor visa. This eliminates previous financial and procedural barriers and encourages spontaneous, short-stay visits from tourists already traveling in the region.

Enhanced Travel Experience for Chinese Tourists

The new travel arrangement complements other measures introduced over the past year aimed at simplifying and accelerating travel from China. These include:

Removal of the requirement for certified translations on visitor visa documents.

Streamlined visa application processes with an average processing time of just four days.

Greater digital access and simplified forms, allowing travellers to plan trips with more confidence and less hassle.

“These improvements show our commitment to making New Zealand more accessible and welcoming to our Chinese visitors,” said Stanford. “Travel should be easy, and now it is — faster, cheaper, and more efficient.”

Economic and Regional Impact

Tourism remains New Zealand’s second-largest export industry, contributing billions to the national GDP and supporting thousands of jobs across regions. The visa-free initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to revitalize and sustain regional economies through increased international tourism.

“This change is fantastic news not just for Chinese tourists looking to include New Zealand in their travel plans, but also for the tourism sector across the country,” said Tourism Minister Louise Upston. “International visitors are a cornerstone of regional prosperity. When they travel, they spend on accommodation, dining, adventure activities, and cultural experiences — all of which directly benefit local communities.”

Upston noted that Chinese tourists are increasingly seeking high-quality, personalized experiences, and New Zealand is perfectly positioned to deliver.

“From geothermal wonders in Rotorua to scenic fjords in Fiordland, and from urban culture in Auckland to Māori heritage tours, we offer unforgettable experiences that appeal to a wide range of visitors. We look forward to sharing our stunning landscapes, world-class attractions, and warm Kiwi hospitality with even more Chinese tourists.”

Strengthening Ties Beyond Tourism

Beyond the economic boost, the new travel rules also serve a broader diplomatic and social function. Both ministers emphasized the benefits of strengthening people-to-people ties, reconnecting families and friends across borders, and encouraging business and trade collaboration.

“Making it easier for Chinese travellers to hop across the Tasman helps grow the economy, reconnects families, and strengthens trade and business ties,” said Upston. “It’s a win-win for tourism and international relations.”

Looking Ahead

As New Zealand continues to recover from the global tourism downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, such policies play a pivotal role in reviving the sector. Government efforts now focus not just on recovering numbers but also on enhancing the quality of visitor experiences and ensuring sustainable growth.

With Chinese tourism poised for expansion and bilateral ties growing stronger, this visa-free travel arrangement marks a new chapter in New Zealand’s international outreach — one that promises to boost tourism, enrich communities, and connect cultures more seamlessly than ever.