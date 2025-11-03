Supreme Court Moves to Tackle Political Flagpole Dispute in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court has transferred a significant plea filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to a different bench. This plea challenges a Madras High Court ruling for the removal of permanent political flag poles from public areas in Tamil Nadu.

The decision to reallocate the case came after Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi acknowledged that a parallel petition had been overseen by Justice Vikram Nath. 'List this matter before the coordinate bench consisting of Justice Vikram Nath and if needed, appropriate orders may be taken from the Chief Justice of India,' stated the bench.

The initial ruling by the Madras High Court demanded that all political and religious organizations dismantle their permanent flagpoles within 12 weeks, which CPI(M) claims infringes on fundamental rights and equates to 'impermissible judicial legislation.'

(With inputs from agencies.)