AI in Agriculture: Promises and Concerns in Maharashtra

Jayant Patil, a senior leader of the NCP (SP), has welcomed Maharashtra's AI policy for agriculture but criticized its sluggish implementation. He highlighted issues concerning farmers' welfare, infrastructure, and income while emphasizing the potential benefits of AI tools. Patil also expressed concerns over AI-induced unemployment and data protection.

Jayant Patil
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited assembly debate, senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil hailed Maharashtra's new AI policy for agriculture as a pivotal move but criticized the government's lack of action in its execution. Patil raised issues impacting farmers, including low crop prices and inadequate rural infrastructure.

Highlighting AI's transformative potential, Patil noted how soil moisture sensors, weather prediction systems, and drone technology can boost productivity but stressed the need for ensuring these benefits reach grassroots farmers. He called for detailed disclosure of the Rs 500 crore AI budget, emphasizing its unspent allocation so far.

Patil further addressed challenges like the digital divide in rural areas, the consequences of climate change, and AI's disruption of traditional jobs, urging for strategic reskilling initiatives. He also voiced concerns about data protection, crop insurance irregularities, and the human-wildlife conflict affecting Maharashtra's rural communities.

