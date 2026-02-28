Left Menu

Fugitive's Capture: End of 22-Year Manhunt

Hira Kumar Raut, a convict on the run for 22 years, has been re-arrested by police. Initially sentenced for an armed robbery in 2003, Raut had been evading authorities since 2004. Thanks to a combination of technical and intelligence efforts, he was apprehended in Bihar and is set to face court in Faridabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:28 IST
Fugitive's Capture: End of 22-Year Manhunt
convict
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have successfully apprehended Hira Kumar Raut, a convict wanted for over two decades, officials announced on Saturday.

Raut was initially sentenced to a decade behind bars following a conviction for armed robbery in January 2001. Despite being granted bail in 2004, he has been absconding ever since. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued a warrant for his re-arrest in an effort to bring him to justice.

Fueled by a reward of Rs 5,000, Faridabad Police captured Raut in Bihar's Saharsa district on Friday. A District Court in Saharsa has since granted a transit remand for Raut, pending his appearance at the District Court in Faridabad, authorities confirmed.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Iran's Strikes on Saudi Arabia Spark Global Concerns

Escalating Tensions: Iran's Strikes on Saudi Arabia Spark Global Concerns

 Global
2
Cash Seized in Suspicious Train Raid

Cash Seized in Suspicious Train Raid

 India
3
China Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

China Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 China
4
Brave Stand of Minor: A Journey to Justice

Brave Stand of Minor: A Journey to Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026