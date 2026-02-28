Fugitive's Capture: End of 22-Year Manhunt
Hira Kumar Raut, a convict on the run for 22 years, has been re-arrested by police. Initially sentenced for an armed robbery in 2003, Raut had been evading authorities since 2004. Thanks to a combination of technical and intelligence efforts, he was apprehended in Bihar and is set to face court in Faridabad.
In a significant breakthrough, police have successfully apprehended Hira Kumar Raut, a convict wanted for over two decades, officials announced on Saturday.
Raut was initially sentenced to a decade behind bars following a conviction for armed robbery in January 2001. Despite being granted bail in 2004, he has been absconding ever since. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued a warrant for his re-arrest in an effort to bring him to justice.
Fueled by a reward of Rs 5,000, Faridabad Police captured Raut in Bihar's Saharsa district on Friday. A District Court in Saharsa has since granted a transit remand for Raut, pending his appearance at the District Court in Faridabad, authorities confirmed.