Fugitive's Capture: End of 22-Year Manhunt

In a significant breakthrough, police have successfully apprehended Hira Kumar Raut, a convict wanted for over two decades, officials announced on Saturday.

Raut was initially sentenced to a decade behind bars following a conviction for armed robbery in January 2001. Despite being granted bail in 2004, he has been absconding ever since. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued a warrant for his re-arrest in an effort to bring him to justice.

Fueled by a reward of Rs 5,000, Faridabad Police captured Raut in Bihar's Saharsa district on Friday. A District Court in Saharsa has since granted a transit remand for Raut, pending his appearance at the District Court in Faridabad, authorities confirmed.