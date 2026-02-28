India Weighs Strategic Alliances Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

In the wake of the US and Israel's military offensive against Iran, India's Defense Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, emphasized the need for India to uphold its strategic alliances. Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, Singh remarked on India's geopolitical stability under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, especially considering the significant Indian diaspora in the Middle East.

On Saturday, the United States and Israel executed a coordinated strike on Iran following heightened tensions, with US President Donald Trump asserting in an 8-minute video that substantial military operations had commenced in Iran. The US aims to pressure Tehran into negotiating a new nuclear deal, amid allegations of Iran's continued missile program development.

Iran responded with targeted missile strikes against Israel and US military bases in Bahrain, UAE, and Qatar. Iranian officials promised a 'crushing response,' escalating fears of a wider regional conflict. As the situation evolves, public anxiety increases with emergency measures being implemented across the region.