Tragic Demise of a Nepali Migrant Worker in Shimla

Dhani Ram, a Nepali migrant worker in Shimla, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in an apple orchard. The worker, along with his family, had recently moved from Nepal to seek employment. Following the discovery, local police initiated an investigation to locate his missing family and ascertain the cause of death.

Updated: 28-02-2026 19:30 IST
A Nepali migrant worker, Dhani Ram, has been found dead in Shimla district's Theog area, according to police sources on Saturday.

Engaged in labor at a local apple orchard, Dhani Ram had recently arrived from Nepal with his family. The family was provided accommodation in a shed on the property. However, upon a routine check by the orchardist, the family was missing, and Dhani Ram was discovered in a concerning state, later confirmed deceased.

Officer Gaurav Singh, the Shimla SSP, stated that a murder case has been registered and further investigations are underway to locate the missing family and understand the circumstances surrounding the death.

