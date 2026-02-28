Tragic Demise of a Nepali Migrant Worker in Shimla

A Nepali migrant worker, Dhani Ram, has been found dead in Shimla district's Theog area, according to police sources on Saturday.

Engaged in labor at a local apple orchard, Dhani Ram had recently arrived from Nepal with his family. The family was provided accommodation in a shed on the property. However, upon a routine check by the orchardist, the family was missing, and Dhani Ram was discovered in a concerning state, later confirmed deceased.

Officer Gaurav Singh, the Shimla SSP, stated that a murder case has been registered and further investigations are underway to locate the missing family and understand the circumstances surrounding the death.