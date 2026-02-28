Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected: India on situation in Middle-East.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected: India on situation in Middle-East.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Global Tensions Rise as Europe Urges US-Iran Diplomacy
Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions, address underlying issues: India on situation in Middle-East.
UK Calls for Diplomacy Amidst US-Israel Strikes on Iran
Marco Rubio's Urgent Diplomacy: Addressing Rising Tensions in the Middle East
Drone Diplomacy: Russian Provocation Near Swedish Waters