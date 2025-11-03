Rajasthan's Chief Minister Leads Transparent Governance Drive

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirmed his commitment to transparent governance on Monday as he led a public hearing at his residence, urging officials to swiftly and transparently resolve citizens' grievances.

Aligned with the Antyodaya principle, Sharma emphasized the importance of public hearings as a vital connection between the government and its citizens. His administration is determined to ensure every complaint is addressed with urgency and transparency.

During the session, Sharma interacted with women, elderly, and differently-abled individuals, ensuring immediate action was taken on their issues. The session also included reviews of petitions on agricultural, home, and energy matters, among others, while unveiling posters for upcoming social events.

