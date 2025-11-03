Left Menu

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Leads Transparent Governance Drive

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted a public hearing, promising swift and transparent grievance resolution. Upholding Antyodaya's principles, he engaged with diverse citizens, addressing many issues promptly. The administration continues to prioritize bridging gaps between the government and public through dedicated sessions, with several grievances addressed on the spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:23 IST
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Leads Transparent Governance Drive
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirmed his commitment to transparent governance on Monday as he led a public hearing at his residence, urging officials to swiftly and transparently resolve citizens' grievances.

Aligned with the Antyodaya principle, Sharma emphasized the importance of public hearings as a vital connection between the government and its citizens. His administration is determined to ensure every complaint is addressed with urgency and transparency.

During the session, Sharma interacted with women, elderly, and differently-abled individuals, ensuring immediate action was taken on their issues. The session also included reviews of petitions on agricultural, home, and energy matters, among others, while unveiling posters for upcoming social events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025