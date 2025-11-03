Man Charged in Shocking London Train Stabbing Incident

A 32-year-old British man faces ten counts of attempted murder after a stabbing spree on a London-bound train left 11 injured, including one critically. Authorities assure the public that the attack is not terrorism-related, adding weight to the case's shocking nature as it unfolded over the weekend.

The accused, Anthony Williams of Peterborough, stands charged with additional offenses including assault causing bodily harm and possession of a bladed article. Authorities confirmed that ten attempted murder charges pertain to the train attack, while an additional charge concerns an earlier incident in east London the same day.

Transport minister, Heidi Alexander, clarified that Williams was not on security services' radar but withheld comment regarding mental health service involvement. Williams is set to appear in Peterborough Magistrates Court as the nation, from Prime Minister Keir Starmer to King Charles, reacts in sympathy with the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)