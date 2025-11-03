Left Menu

South Korea Halts Government Asset Sales Amid Pricing Concerns

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung issued an emergency order halting all government asset sales due to concerns over undervaluation. He mandated a re-examination of ongoing and reviewed sales unless essential, requiring Prime Minister approval. A finance ministry briefing is scheduled for further details.

Updated: 03-11-2025 15:48 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has issued an emergency order to suspend all sales of government assets. This comes amidst growing concerns during parliamentary audits and media reports that these assets were being undervalued.

Lee's directive stipulates that the government should not proceed with asset sales unless absolutely necessary. Even in such cases, the Prime Minister's prior approval is required. This decision underlines the government's commitment to ensuring transparency and fair valuation in asset transactions.

The finance ministry is set to address these issues in a scheduled media briefing on Tuesday, as reported by the Yonhap News Agency. This development underscores the administration's responsive approach to handling the nation's asset sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

