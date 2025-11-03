Left Menu

Eurozone Bond Yields Hold Steady Amid Trade Tensions and Rate Expectations

Eurozone government bond yields remained mixed as investors anticipated crucial U.S. data following recent trade discussions with China. Despite a hawkish Federal Reserve and flat ECB policy meetings, concerns over long-term inflation undershoot persist. German bond yields remain stable while France and Italy face fiscal trajectory challenges.

Eurozone government bond yields were mixed on Monday after a recent increase, as investors monitored key U.S. data and trade developments following last week's talks between the U.S. and China.

The two-week rise in borrowing costs was attributed to signs of a hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve alongside a lackluster European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. Upcoming U.S. manufacturing data is drawing significant attention due to the ongoing shutdown.

Germany's 10-year yields, a benchmark for the euro area, held steady at 2.64%. ECB policies remain stagnant, with U.S.-China trade talks influencing market dynamics. Concerns over the ECB's inflation target resurfaced as traders bet on rate cuts in light of easing trade tensions and stronger data.

