Brawl at Local Fair: Jharkhand Police Officer Assaulted

An FIR was registered on Monday against two individuals and approximately 40-50 unidentified people for allegedly assaulting the officer-in-charge of Rania police station in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The incident occurred on Sunday at around 3:30 pm during a local fair at Loagharha market area, officials reported.

Officer-in-charge Vikas Kumar Jaiswal sustained head injuries when attacked by inebriated youths. The FIR, lodged by Rania circle officer Prashant Dang, charges the local fair's chairman, Shiv Avtar Singh, and secretary, Manoj Kanshi, as key accused, among others yet to be identified.

Police, led by Topra Sub-Divisional Police Officer Christopher Kerketta, have initiated raids to apprehend the suspects. The attack reportedly ensued after Jaiswal intervened to halt the sale of hadiya (local rice beer) and de-escalate a violent situation among the crowd.

