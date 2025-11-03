Supreme Court Deliberates on Ban for Online Gambling Platforms in India

The Supreme Court of India has sought a response from the Centre regarding a plea demanding the prohibition of online gambling platforms, allegedly operating under the guise of e-sports games. The plea, presented by lawyer Virag Gupta, points to significant social and economic damage attributed to such platforms.

The plea, backed by the Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change and Shourya Tiwari, petitions for comprehensive measures to address the growing issue. Gupta has already submitted a list of about 2,000 betting apps to the government, underscoring the urgent need for action.

With a hearing scheduled for November 4, the plea calls for actions from various Union ministries and app stores like Apple Inc. and Google India Pvt Ltd., stressing the vast economic turnover and potential harm of these online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)