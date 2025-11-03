Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates on Ban for Online Gambling Platforms in India

The Supreme Court of India is considering a plea to prohibit online gambling and betting platforms, claimed to be disguised as social and e-sports games. The plea, moved by Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change and Shourya Tiwari, highlights significant social and economic harm these platforms cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:47 IST
Supreme Court Deliberates on Ban for Online Gambling Platforms in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has sought a response from the Centre regarding a plea demanding the prohibition of online gambling platforms, allegedly operating under the guise of e-sports games. The plea, presented by lawyer Virag Gupta, points to significant social and economic damage attributed to such platforms.

The plea, backed by the Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change and Shourya Tiwari, petitions for comprehensive measures to address the growing issue. Gupta has already submitted a list of about 2,000 betting apps to the government, underscoring the urgent need for action.

With a hearing scheduled for November 4, the plea calls for actions from various Union ministries and app stores like Apple Inc. and Google India Pvt Ltd., stressing the vast economic turnover and potential harm of these online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025