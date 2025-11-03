NITI Aayog Unveils ‘Reimagining Agriculture’ Roadmap to Drive Frontier-Tech Transformation

In a significant step toward transforming India’s agricultural landscape, NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub launched a landmark report titled “Reimagining Agriculture: A Roadmap for Frontier Technology Led Transformation” in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, today. The roadmap aims to redefine India’s agri-sector through the adoption of cutting-edge frontier technologies that enhance productivity, climate resilience, and farmer incomes.

The launch event was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Shri Rameshbhai Bhurabhai Katara, Shri Jitubhai Vaghani, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, and several senior officials and thought leaders from academia, industry, and innovation ecosystems.

A Vision for Frontier-Tech Driven Farming

The roadmap envisions a future where India’s agricultural progress is led by technological integration, sustainability, and data-driven decision-making. It lays out a strategic framework leveraging technologies such as climate-resilient seeds, digital twins, precision agriculture, agentic AI, and advanced mechanisation.

By categorising Indian farmers into three archetypes — Aspiring, Transitioning, and Advanced — the roadmap proposes customised solutions that address distinct challenges faced by smallholders, mid-scale growers, and commercial cultivators.

The document, developed in partnership with BCG, Google, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), underscores that with the right interventions, India can achieve inclusive rural prosperity, agri-tech leadership, and global competitiveness, contributing directly to the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.

Gujarat at the Forefront of Agri-Tech Integration

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel said Gujarat is well-positioned to lead India’s agricultural transformation. “Through initiatives like the Digital Crop Survey, Digital Agri Farm Registry, and i-Khedut Portal, we are building a seamless ecosystem that connects every stage of farming through technology,” he said.

He added that such initiatives are helping farmers combat crop diseases, enhance productivity, and adopt next-generation seeds and tools that lower costs and improve efficiency. “Farmer sashaktikaran (empowerment) is key to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. By harnessing AI, data, and precision technologies, every acre can become more productive, every drop of water more valuable, and every farmer more prosperous,” Patel emphasized.

NITI Aayog’s Call for Tailored Innovation

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, underlined that technology’s success in agriculture depends on its adaptability to India’s diverse farming realities. “No two farmers in India are the same, and technology must reflect that diversity,” he said.

He praised the roadmap’s farmer-centric approach that differentiates between varying levels of readiness and capacity. “If we design with empathy and deploy with precision, frontier technologies can truly transform livelihoods—making agriculture more resilient, inclusive, and future-ready.”

The Next Agricultural Revolution

Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog, described the initiative as a turning point in India’s agricultural evolution. “Agriculture stands on the brink of a profound technological renaissance. For decades, we measured progress in hectares and yields; the next revolution will be measured in data, intelligence, and design,” she said.

She noted that this era of data-driven agriculture will redefine how farmers interact with land, resources, and markets. “The question is no longer whether we transform, but how fast we can make every farmer a co-creator of this new future,” she added.

Building Resilient and Inclusive Agri-Ecosystems

The roadmap lays out an ambitious set of goals:

Enhance climate resilience through predictive modelling and seed innovation.

Promote digital infrastructure that links farm-level data with real-time market insights.

Encourage public-private partnerships to scale innovations in smallholder farming.

Advance mechanisation and automation to bridge rural labour gaps.

Foster entrepreneurial ecosystems for agri-tech startups and innovators.

Experts noted that the adoption of AI-enabled farm management systems, sensor-based irrigation, and blockchain-driven supply chains can revolutionize how agricultural inputs and outputs are managed, improving both productivity and transparency.

Toward a Smart and Sustainable Agriculture Future

The roadmap also aligns with global climate goals, promoting sustainable farming practices, carbon-efficient cropping systems, and waste-to-value innovations. It advocates for a “Farm to Future” model—where technology, policy, and innovation converge to build self-reliant, profitable, and environmentally responsible agricultural systems.

With India aiming to become a $5 trillion economy, agriculture’s transformation through frontier technologies is seen as a cornerstone of rural modernization and food security.

The report’s unveiling marks a decisive moment in India’s agricultural journey, offering a blueprint for innovation-driven growth that places farmers at the heart of the digital revolution.

To explore the full roadmap, visit: Reimagining Agriculture Roadmap