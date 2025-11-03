Pregnant Teen Freed: Bella Culley's Unexpected Release from Georgian Jail

Bella Culley, a British teenager and expectant mother, was unexpectedly released from a Georgian jail on Monday. Culley, who had spent nearly six months behind bars for smuggling marijuana and hashish from Thailand, was freed under a plea agreement.

Arrested in May, Culley, 19, has spent most of her detention period in Georgia after being apprehended at the airport with 12 kilograms of marijuana and 2 kilograms of hashish in her luggage. Despite initially pleading not guilty to drug possession and trafficking, her plea was adjusted due to her age and pregnancy.

Her lawyer, Malkhaz Salakaia, expressed gratitude for the authorities' consideration. The case highlighted the stricter drug laws in Georgia, where penalties for smuggling can mean up to 20 years in prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)