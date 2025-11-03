Left Menu

Pregnant Teen Freed: Bella Culley's Unexpected Release from Georgian Jail

British teenager Bella Culley, arrested in Georgia for drug smuggling, was unexpectedly freed after a plea deal. The pregnant 19-year-old had served nearly six months in jail. Her lawyer expressed gratitude for the consideration given to her circumstances. The case drew media attention amid Georgia's stricter drug laws.

Bella Culley, a British teenager and expectant mother, was unexpectedly released from a Georgian jail on Monday. Culley, who had spent nearly six months behind bars for smuggling marijuana and hashish from Thailand, was freed under a plea agreement.

Arrested in May, Culley, 19, has spent most of her detention period in Georgia after being apprehended at the airport with 12 kilograms of marijuana and 2 kilograms of hashish in her luggage. Despite initially pleading not guilty to drug possession and trafficking, her plea was adjusted due to her age and pregnancy.

Her lawyer, Malkhaz Salakaia, expressed gratitude for the authorities' consideration. The case highlighted the stricter drug laws in Georgia, where penalties for smuggling can mean up to 20 years in prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)

